Capt. Mahama’s gun found with Unit Committee member – Police sources

The Assemblyman and Unit Committee member being transported to the police headquarters

Police sources have revealed, the gun belonging to Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama has been found two days after he was lynched at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central region.

The police are yet to disclose the condition in which the gun was found but Myjoyonline.com’s sources revealed it was found with a Unit Committee Member of the area.

The whereabouts of the gun became the subject of investigations after soldiers stormed the community in an aggressive display of mourning of their leader.

Scores were rounded up and locked inside a church as a massive manhunt for perpetrators begun.

In the past 48 hours, the police have arrested six suspects and a seventh man, the Assemblyman who is said to have incited the residents to lynch the fallen soldier.

The partially burnt body of the captain has been flown to the capital Accra, police have said.