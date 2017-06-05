Capt. Mahama lynching: Military frees over a hundred residents

Over 120 residents of Denkyira-Obuasi who were picked up in a military swoop over the lynching of a senior military officer, have been released.

They were released after a thorough screening exercise by the military personnel in which five arrests were made.

The five, according to the military, are highly connected to the killing of Capt Maxwell Mahama.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) officer was lynched on Monday after some youth of the town allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he was carrying a firearm.

The Captain had been posted to the area about three weeks ago to relieve the Commander of the military personnel who were guarding a local mining company. The Platoon Commander had come to Accra to sit for an examination.

Police say Assemblyman for Diaso, one William Baah, who initiated the mob action is on the run.

Nhyria FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah reports that the five people arrested during the swoop, have been handed to the Police for further investigations after they were screened.

Tuesday dawn’s door-to-door swoop in small town kick-started an operation to bring the killers of the young soldier to book.

Ohemeng reports Wednesday that military presence in the area has receded as the soldiers hand over efforts to finding the killers of the soldier to the police.

Meanwhile, residents continue to flee the town over fears the military might descend heavily on them.