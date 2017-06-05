Capt Mahama lynching: Bar Association wants police to probe ‘thoroughly’

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) wants security and law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the horrific killing Capt Maxwell Mahama by a mob at Diaso in the Central Region.

A statement issued in Accra Tuesday by GBA President, Benson Nutsukpui and National Secretary, Justin Amenuvor, condemned the mob attack, describing it as a threat to Ghana’s democracy.

“The Bar finds mob actions purportedly exercised to punish suspected or alleged offenders very unacceptable and an affront to the rule under the Fourth Republican Constitution of Ghana. They have grave consequences and are serious threats to our democracy,” said the statement.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) officer was lynched on Monday after some youth of Diaso, a small town in the Central Region, allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he was carrying a firearm.

The Captain had been posted to the area about three weeks ago to relieve the Commander of the military personnel who were guarding a local mining company. The Platoon Commander had come to Accra to sit for an examination.

Police say Assemblyman for Diaso, one William Baah, reported at the police station that “at about 09:30am on the same day he [Mr Baah] received distress call from one of the foodstuff sellers along the Denkyira Obuasi highway that she has seen a man with a pistol hidden at his back and suspects him to be an armed robber. “

The Police PRO further explained that Mr Baah and two of his colleagues headed in the direction of where the suspected robber had been seen jogging.

Five arrests have been made so far but the Assemblyman who allegedly initiated the mob action is on the run.

The late Captain and his family

The public has responded with outrage and condemnation to the killing of the young officer, who leaves behind a wife and two children.

The statement from the Bar Association also called on the police to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book “to serve as a deterrent to other like-minded persons.”

“The GBA wishes to commiserate with the bereaved family and the GAF and hereby expresses its deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends. It is the prayer of GBA that the Almighty God will comfort them and grant them peace,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association has also condemned the recent destruction of state properties by an irate youth in Somanya in the Eastern Region and has reiterated calls for immediate arrests.

The angry youth vandalized the offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over high utility bills.

“The GBA notes with serious concern the general lawlessness prevailing and urges the security agencies to respond appropriately to ensure that the rule of law, peace and security of our country are guarded jealously at all times,” said the Bar.