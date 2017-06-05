Capt. Mahama lynching: 9 more suspects including 12yr-old arrested

The suspects are made up of six men including a 12 year old and three women.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested nine more suspects in connection with the killing of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng told Graphic Online in Kumasi that the arrest took place in three mining towns at Manso Nkwanta, Manso Nkran and Manso Kunyinase.

The suspects were subsequently transferred to the national police headquarters in Accra to assist with investigations into the gruesome murder of the military captain.

The arrest brings the total number for those picked up and linked to the murder to 26.





