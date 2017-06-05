Bawumia commiserates with Captain Mahama’s family

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday expressed the heartfelt condolences of the people of Ghana to the family of the late Capt Maxwell A. Mahama.

He vowed the soldier’s murderers will be brought to book.

The Vice President made the pledge when he called on the family at Burma Camp in Accra on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

He also pledged the state’s support for the funeral and the welfare of the late Captain’s family.

The late Captain was murdered in cold blood at Denkyira-Obuasi on Monda, May 29, 2017.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, dismissed claims that the late Captain and his men were on an illegal mission, maintaining that the Military High Command had deployed them on an officially-sanctioned mission.

He also thanked the officers and men of the armed forces for the restraint they had shown in these “trying times”.