Awake Water donations to Cardio Centre reach GHc350,000

Awake officials donating presenting a dummy cheque (GHC75,000) to the management of the National Cardio Centre

Awake Purified Drinking Water has donated a cheque of GHc75,000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre as part of the brand’s #One4Life corporate social responsibility initiative to save lives.

The latest donation to the NCC brings the total contribution to GHc350,000.

The gesture caters for the last quarter period of 2016 following a commitment to donate a part of the proceeds made on the sale of the purified water to support heart patients at the cardio centre periodically.

Making the cheque presentation to the centre, the Director of Water and Soft Drinks at KasaprekoCompany Limited, Mrs Eunice Adjei Bonsu said Awake Water is gradually becoming a household name in Ghana and because of the #One4Life partnership with the Cardio Centre Awake Water is now among the top three water producers in Ghana.

“This is because of the trust and support consumers give to the Awake brand and the believe in the #One4Life initiative which supports persons with heart defects,” Mrs Bonsu said at the donation ceremony held May 26, 2017 in Accra.

She said so far more than 20 persons have benefitted from the initiative and “so just imagine how much more people we can save if we all support this project”.

Mrs Bonsu revealed that the company has decided to support beneficiaries even after they undergo surgery.

“We have set up a team that will be visiting the homes of beneficiary persons and supply them with free packs of water each month and also help them in other diverse ways.”

Director of the Cardio Centre, Dr. Lawrence Sereboe who received the donation commended the management of Awake Water for helping the centre in a more sustainable way.

Dr. Sereboe observed that people have come to appreciate the fact that the steps that have been taken by Kasapreko Company through the Awake Water #One4Life initiative to support the Cardio Centre is a worthy course.

According to the Cardio Director, the management of the centre will continue to use the donation from Awake Water to take care of the needs of heart patients.