Assemblyman who allegedly masterminded Capt. Mahama’s murder grabbed

The Assembly Member alleged to have incited Monday’s murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region has been arrested.

William Baah turned himself in to the Diaso police at exactly 3:30pm, the police have confirmed.

He is currently being transported to the Regional Police Headquarters in Cape Coast to assist with investigations.

Mr Baah’s arrest on Wednesday brings to six the number of suspects in the custody of the police alleged to have played a role in the murder of the soldier.

Late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama

They are, William Baah (the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi), Bismark Donkor, Phillip Badu, Kofi Nyame, Anthony Amoah and Kofi Badu.

Mr Baah is alleged to have incited his constituents to lynch Captain Adam Mahama after they mistook him for an armed robber.

“When the incident happened a lot of people have been mentioning his name which triggered calls to arrest him,” Joy News’ Central Regional Correspondent, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko reported.

A statement by the Police Administration said it will employ all means possible to “uncover circumstances leading to the murder” as well as those behind it.

The police also assured residents within the surrounding communities of Denkyira-Obuasi and Diaso are assured of police protection.

The gruesome murder of Captain Adam Mahama has been roundly condemned by Ghanaians.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged his government’s commitment to bring the perpetrators to face the law.

Captain Adam Mahama was due for promotion to the rank of a Major before his death, Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has revealed.

A video in circulation on social media about the murder reveals the horror-struck hour of the soldier’s death.

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has assured Ghanaians that he will collaborate with the security agencies to ensure the arrest of the other suspects.

He told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Wednesday, wherever the other suspects are hiding the police with the help of the military will find them.

The police are appealing to persons who have any information about the gruesome murder to provide it to the nearest police station or call Police on 18555 (MTN and Vodafone), 0302-773906, 0302787373 or 191 (all networks).