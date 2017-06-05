A suspect in Captain Mahama’s killing speaks (video)

Kwame Tuffuor, aged 36 explained he was going to carry wood for his mother when he heard they had arrested an armed robber.

One of the suspects in Captain Adam Mahama’s lynching has spoken about the incident.

He rushed to the scene of the incident and also hit the slain soldier with a block.

He fled to the Ashanti region after the incident and was arrested at the weekend.

He said they didn’t know Captain Mahama was a solider when they attacked him.

Below is a video of the suspect speaking about the incident after his arrest.

Graphic Online’s Felix A. Baidoo reported from Nyinahin in the Ashanti that the police arrested the suspect at Domeabra near Nyinahin.

The Nyinahin District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambrose Aboagye, told Graphic Online that around 9:00 am on Sunday, they had information that the suspect, Kwame Tuffour, 36 years and his accomplice, Kwame Agyei, 40 had taken refuge in the community for the past three days.

He said the police then rushed to the community and could only arrest Tuffour since Agyei left the community early in the morning to an unknown location.

During interrogation at the Nyinahin police station, Tuffour admitted being part of the killers of Captain Adam Mahama, according to the police.

The suspect told the police that they came to Domeabra because he (Tuffour) had worked in the community some years ago as a chainsaw operator and wanted to take advantage to seek refuge there.

The suspect Kwame Tuffour has been transferred to Accra.

