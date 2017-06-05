44 suspects in police grip for Captain Mahama’s killing (photos)

A total of 44 suspects have since been arrested in connection with the gruesome killing of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, Director of Police Public Affairs has said.
He said investigations were on-going and that the police suspects more people connected to the incident and are culpable are still out there.
Meanwhile 34 of the suspects were on Monday evening remanded into police custody by the Accra Central District Court, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson.
Below is video of the 34 suspects in court on Monday.
Last Thursday, seven suspects were remanded by Cape Coast District Court.
Pictures and Video by Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson