37.1% of Ghanaians want Akufo-Addo to fight crime – Research

A research by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has revealed security is the number one concern of many Ghanaians.

About 37.1 percent of the 1,641 Ghanaians interviewed are concerned about what they say is the increasing impunity in the country.

They want President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to focus on fighting crime and improving the state of security in the country.

Related Article: Captain Mahama was to be promoted to ‘Major’ – Defence Minister

The IEA’s research was to assess if the expectations of Ghanaians have been met by the policies and priorities of the new government.

Research fellow at IEA, Professor Ransford Gyampo said the research findings revealed Ghanaians are worried about the spate of attacks in the country.

Research fellow at IEA, Professor Ransford Gyampo

He talked about the destruction of ECG offices at Somanya by angry youth as well as Monday’s killing of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region as some of the attacks commited across the country.

“If such a person could be murdered then we are all not safe in this country,” he said.

The ECG office in Somanya

Prof Gyampo said the people interviewed want the government and security agencies to ensure suspects arrested in connection with crimes are the outcome of a detail investigation.

“The right people should be arrested so that we don’t have nolle prosequis being filed,” he said.

Related Article: Capt. Mahama’s death challenges my citizenship – Uncle

Late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama

In the area of corruption:

The research finding also revealed about 43 percent of the respondents want government to concentrate on investigating and prosecuting corrupt public officials.

Also, about 35.4 percent have endorsed the President’s decision to appoint an Independent Public Prosecutor to deal with matters of corruption.

Prof Gyampo said the research revealed there is a growing awareness of Ghanaians in the area of corruption. He made reference to the ‘Ye gye ye sika’ demonstration organised by Adom FM’s Morning Show host, Captain Smart which was attended by over 2,300 Ghanaians. The demonstration was held to put pressure on government to address cases of corruption.

“I am not surprised that this is topping even though government is upbeat about fighting corruption,” he said.

“The views of the people suggest that they prefer government appoint the Independent Public Prosecutor [immediately].”