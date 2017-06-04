WAFA have edge over Hearts

The Phobians have been enjoying a good run in recent times but their 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals at home last Sunday did not go down well with their supporters.

Accra Hearts of Oak will have to produce their best performance yet this season to survive the threat of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at their Sogakope backyard in a titanic 17th week Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday.

However, they face a much tougher opponent in WAFA who will roar like wounded lions at home, having lost the top spot to Aduana Stars after a 0-1 loss to Inter Allies last Sunday.

At the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope where the homesters are yet to lose a game; drawn only once and won seven times, Hearts would have to conjure some magic to win.

The Phobians were thrashed 3-0 last season at the Red Bull Arena where the academy boys are difficult to beat.

But Coach Frank Nuttall is intent on erasing that blot which has been haunting the rainbow club, but George Ofosuhene Peprah, Operations Manager of WAFA, told the Daily Graphic Friday that his charges had other ideas.

He was confident his side would make mince meat of the Phobians again to avoid a second consecutive defeat.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after registering their first win in 10 games under Coach Steven Polack, would seek revenge against a resurgent Accra Great Olympics side at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Olympics won the first leg 3-1 in Accra and Tom Strand would seek a double, but Polack is bent on building upon the Tema Youth triumph to win back the supporters.

Defending champions, Wa All Stars, will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to engage Bechem United, while leaders, Aduana Stars, have their sights set on maintaining their lead when they visit Berekum Chelsea in a regional derby at the Golden City Park.

Ashantigold, led by young striker Shafiu Mumuni, will lock horns with Ebusua Dwarfs at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Tema Youth face Liberty Professionals at the Tema Stadium, Medeama play as guests of Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Stadium, with the Tamale Utrecht Park hosting the clash between Bolga All Stars and Inter Allies.



