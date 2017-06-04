WAEC tightens security to prevent BECE leakage

The Head of Public Relations (PRO) at the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe has assured a leakage free examination during this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In order to ensure that there was no leakage of examination papers, Mrs Teye-Cudjoe said WAEC has instituted tight security.

In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, she said: “We’ve put in place a number of additional security measures which we had last year which we want to keep to ourselves because we don’t like to disclose what we want to do with a third party.”

Over the years there have been a number of leakages, but she assured that the case will be different this year, “What I have to say is we have put in place measures which we are accepting will work.”





