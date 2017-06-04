Video: Liwin takes up #FollowTheLadder Challenge

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah known as Liwin has taken up the #FollowTheLadder Challenge in a new comedy video in which he was seen climbing a telecommunication mast.

The challenge which started on social media was inspired by the 2009 ‘Follow The Ladder To Heaven’ song of Nigerian gospel musician, Agnes Iro. In the original video, the musician was seen climbing a ladder which was meant to take her to heave.

Some Ghanaians have filmed their own rendition of the original video.

The Kumawood star has also ‘followed the ladder’.

Watch the video below: