Vice President Bawumia, Alhaji Iddrisu Foundation support 2017 Ramadan Cup – MyJoyOnline.com

The Vice President of Ghana Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has declared his support for the 3rd edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

At the launch of the 3rd edition on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Hotel here in Accra, a representative of the Vice President, Mohammed Abdulai Abu, pledged an amount of GH 10,000 towards the organization of this year’s edition on behalf of the Vice President.

Meanwhile the Alhaji Adamu Iddrissu Foundation, formerly The Royal Bank Foundation, has renewed its sponsorship for the competition.

Senior Vice President of The Royal Bank, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako announced a 30,000 cedis support to the competition.

The Royal Bank Foundation were the key sponsor of last year’s edition, and Dr Baah Nuako said, their continuous support for the tournament is in fulfilment of the late founder of The Royal Bank, Dr Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu’s commitment to the Ramadan Cup.

“Last year, Dr Adamu gave u his blessing to support this competition and a few months after, he passed away. He was committed to supporting this competition because of its values, and we are continuing this commitment through his foundation” Dr Baah Nuako said.

Dr. Baah Nuako lauded organisers of the tournament for their good organization, and further pledged a long partnership with the Shekh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

According to the coordinator of the tournament, Tamimu Issah, this year’s edition will have sixteen teams participating namely Ashaiman, Alajo, Darkuman, Fadama, Madina, Mamobi, Nima, New Town, Nsawam, Sabon Zongo, Sukura, Tudu, Kasoa, Nungua Zongo, Ashale Botwe and Koforidua Zongo.

The football tournament, which is organised by Crisp Communications and named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, brings together

Zongo communities to participate to mark the successful end of Ramadan each year, as well as strenghen bonds among the youth.

Black Stars defender, Rashid Sumaila presented a new trophy and medals for the winner and runner up respectively.

Other sponsors unveiled at the launch were Latex Foam Ghana Limited, Palace Shopping Mall, Afro Arab Group, Marwako Fast Foods, Ghana Gulf Chamber of Commerce and Nasco Electronics, who will support award categories with their sleek mobile phones.