Two more years: Wenger signs Arsenal deal

Arsenal have announced that manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract which, if fulfilled, will take him to 23 years of service with the club.

Supporters had protested against Wenger’s reign during a desperately disappointing Premier League season which saw the club drop out of the top four and finish below Tottenham for the first time since Wenger took charge in 1996.

But the in wake of Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea – a record 13th win for Arsenal, and a record seventh win for Wenger in the competition – Arsenal have announced that the longest-serving manager in English football has been granted another two years.

Wenger met with owner Stan Kroenke on Monday and the decision was communicated to the Arsenal board on Tuesday. Kroenke said has remained convinced Wenger was the right man to bring the biggest trophies to the club:

” Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

In the spring, when Arsenal’s league form collapsed and they were beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, chief executive Ivan Gazidis said results would act as a “catalyst for change”, which many interpreted as an indication Wenger’s power would be eroded.

But a switch to a new 3-4-2-1 formation for a match away at Middlesbrough on April 17 ushered in a run of eight wins in 10 matches. It was not enough to secure Champions League football, but it delivered the 10th major trophy of Wenger’s time in charge and strengthened his position.

Wenger was emboldened enough to rule out the club imposing a director of football on him in May, and indications are that his power will be intact under the new deal. The manager said:

” I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season. I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

The new contract means Wenger will be within three years of matching the 26 years Sir Alex Ferguson spent in charge of Manchester United, if he sees it out.