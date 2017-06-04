Torgah is winner of Vodafone Asantehene’s Golf Championship

Vincent Torgah of Tema has emerged winner of the Vodafone 60th Asantehene Golf Tournament held at the Royal Gold Club in Kumasi.

For his prize, he was presented with a giant trophy and cash of GH¢ 50,000.00.

The four-day 72-hole competition brought together more than 300 professional and amateur golfers from across the country and the sub-region.

In the amateur men’s event, Kwabena Poku of the Kumasi Royal Club, came first with Israel Dodgeb of Achimota and Judy Gyimah, Kumasi, taking the second and third positions, respectively.

Constance Awuni of Kumasi won the ultimate in the ladies category. Felicity KyeiGyeabour also of Kumasi, placed second, with Jessica Tei of Achimota, coming third.

They all took home claret jugs – the official British open trophy for amateur golfers, cash and souvenirs.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, was on hand, to present Torgah with the trophy.

The King was joined by the Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Madam Yolanda Cuba, and other high profile personalities.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu used the occasion to repeat the call to policy makers to ensure that they put more money into the development of the lesser known sporting disciplines.

He said sports had proven to be vital to economic growth and that was why it required serious attention – investment support.

He spoke of the need to provide the necessary sports infrastructure to help the youth to develop interest and provide them with career opportunities.

Mr. Asiamah pledged government’s determination to promote the lesser sporting disciplines.