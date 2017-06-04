Stephen Appiah is optimistic about Juventus winning Champions League

Former Juventus ace Stephen Appiah has thrown his weight behind the Italian champions to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Bianconerri will be involved in their second final in three seasons against Real Madrid.

Juventus are seeking a treble, after claiming the Serie A as well as the Coppa Italia, at the expense of the Spanish champions, who are expecting their second consecutive Champions League win after defeating Atletico in 2016.

This match is a repeat of the 1998 final in Amsterdam, won 1-0 by Real Madrid but Appiah is optimistic Juventus will be victorious in 2017.

‘’Juventus undoubtedly one of the big clubs in the world and are very much experience when it comes to playing in the Champions League’’ Appiah, who is now technical coordinator of the Black Stars, told Joy Sports after training at the Accra sports stadium.

‘’They have won the Italian league for six consecutive season, I think it is time for them to add the Champions league this season and I know they will record famous victory against Real Madrid’’

‘’I will be very happy if it happens because it is my former team and my brother [Kwadwo Asamoah]’’

Kwadwo Asamoah will be become the sixth Ghanaian player to win the competition after Abedi Pele(Marseille), Ibrahim Tanko(Dortmund), Michael Essien(Chelsea), Sulley Muntari(Inter Milan) and Sammy Osei Kuffour(Bayern Munich).

The match will be played at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and for Stephen Appiah, he would have been present to witness the historic finals if not for his Black Stars duties.

‘’I am supposed to be Cardiff but I am busy with my new role, working hard to ensure the Black Stars return to their glory days’’

Stephen Appiah signed for Juventus in 2003 and enjoyed instant success when he played a key role in their Coppa Italia in same year. He made a total of 48 appearances with three goals.

Juve have won the trophy twice, in 1985 and 1996, but have lost in the final six times – more than any other club.

Multimedia Sports Journalist George Addo jr. is in the Wales city and has been monitoring the build-up into the showdown with Ghanaian interest on Kwadwo Asamoah.