SCOREBOARD: Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 17

Berekum Chelsea 3-2 Aduana Stars

[Alfred Okai Quaye 3X || Zakaria Mumuni, Bright Adjei]

WAFA SC 5-0 Hearts of Oak

[Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim, Daniel Lomotey 2X, Caleb Amankwah]

Bechem United 2-0 Wa All Stars

[Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, Amed Simba Toure]

Ashanti Gold SC 3-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

[Richard Ocran (2X pen), Hans Kwoffie]

Bolga All Stars 1-1 Inter Allies FC

[Ibrahim Giyas || Sadat Abubakar (OG)]

Asante Kotoko SC 1-1 Great Olympics

[Saddick Adams (pen) || David Agordome]

Elmina Sharks FC 2-0 Medeama Sporting Club

[Emmanuel Otoo, Farouk Mohammed]

Tema Youth FC 0-0 Liberty Professionals

MATCHDAY STATS

8 games

21 goals

0 away win

3 draws

5 home wins

Ashanti Gold SC have managed just three (3) victories in their last seven (7) matches at home.

Ebusua Dwarfs are winless in their last eight travels.

Asante Kotoko SC have managed just one victory in their last ten (10) matches in the premier league.

Great Olympics are without a win in their last seventeen (17) games in the premiership as the visitors.

Hearts of Oak lose their first match in eight games.

West African Football Academy are unbeaten in their last thirty eight (38) home matches in the premier league.

Berekum Chelsea have won three (3) of their last eight (8) premier league games. They are winless in their last three.

Nicholas Gyan of Ebusua Dwarfs is top scorer with 9 goals.