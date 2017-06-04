Real Madrid reign supreme on record-breaking night as Juventus challenge fades

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid won their 12th European Cup with a 4-1 win over Juventus at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Ronaldo swept in Real’s opener and alertly prodded in their third – Casemiro’s deflected effort and a late Marco Asensio effort capped off an emphatic win as the Spanish champions clinched La Duodécima.

Mario Mandzukic answered with an extraordinary first-half overhead kick, but Juventus faded after the break and ended up well beaten – especially after substitute Juan Cuadrado was harshly sent off late on.

On a record-breaking night Real became the first team of the Champions League era to retain the trophy and extended their overall record to 12, while Zinedine Zidane has now won more Champions Leagues as a coach (two) than as a player (one). Juventus have now lost a record seven finals.

Likewise Ronaldo continues to make goalscoring history – tonight alone he reached 600 career goals, became the second player after Alfredo Di Stefano to score in three European Cup finals, and brought his tally to 10 in the final three rounds of this season’s competition alone.