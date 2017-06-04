MTN FA Cup: Hearts, Kotoko draw lower tier sides in round of 16

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have drawn lower tier sides for a third consecutive time in the MTN FA Cup after the round of 16 draw.

The Porcupine Warriors will play at home for the first time in the competition when they host Wassaman United while Hearts also go on the road for the first time when they play as guests to Young Wise in Tema.

The match of the round will be a regional derby between holders Bechem United and Berekum Chelseaa at the Golden City Park.

WAFA play Amidaus Professionals while league champions Wa All Stars play Samartex.

All matches will be played between 16th and 18th of June.

Zone 1

Brekum Chelsea – Bechem United

Nea Salamina – Steadfast

FC Sarmatex – WA All Stars

Zone 2

Kumasi Asante Kotoko – Wassaman United

Medeama SC – Elmina Sharks FC

Zone 3

Accra Young Wise FC – Accra Hearts of Oak

Amidaus professionals – WAFA

Danbort FC – Liberty Professionals