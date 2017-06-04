MTN FA Cup final venue undecided

The chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee (FACC), Kurt E.S. Okraku, sounded the caution yesterday at the Round of 16 draw held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra.

Organisers of the MTN FA Cup say the venue for this year’s final is undecided and appealed to people who are strongly lobbying for the event to be held in their region to desist from the act as the choice of venue will be made in the best interest of the competition.

According to Mr Okraku, some clubs, regional associations, chiefs and even regional ministers, have been lobbying the committee members for the grand finale to be hosted in their respective regions.

“No decision has been taken concerning the venue for the grand finale, but that decision will be taken before our next draw so the lobbying must stop,” he cautioned.

He also said the committee was aware of the challenges some clubs face in honouring their matches, and gave an assurance that the clubs would be engaged on a continuous basis to get an issues resolved, as well as ensure that the event ends successfully.

“We will continue to engage all the 16 clubs as we move into the grand finale. This is because it is only through continuous engagement that we will be able to deliver on promise. When we engage the clubs, we have the unique opportunity of knowing the problems they face and use the opportunity to address them,” Mr Okraku said.

The FACC chairman, on behalf of the committee, expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their immense contribution in ensuring the success of the competition for the past seven years.



