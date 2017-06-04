Kwesi Appiah joins Wimbledon – MyJoyOnline.com

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah has joined English League One side AFC Wimbledon on a permanent deal.

The striker had a successful loan spell with the club in 2014, scoring three goals in seven matches and Manager Neal Ardley has bolstered his attacking options for next season by bringing the Ghana international back to the club with his deal starting July 1.

Appiah, who failed to make the grade at Crystal Palace, after a serious knee injury is delighted with his return.

Kwesi said: “I really loved my short spell at AFC Wimbledon a few years ago and I am really hungry to do well after a couple of frustrating seasons. I know the people at the club well and I look forward to building a great relationship with the fans again.”

His addition completes a long pursuit by the manager, who felt the chance had gone to get Kwesi playing in blue and yellow again.

Neal Ardley said: “This is such a good signing for the club. We tried several times to bring Kwesi back, but after he took the Africa Cup of Nations by storm with Ghana I thought it could never happen. Goals are the hardest thing to create and score so Kwesi will hopefully help us in that department. He has been getting fit and sharp playing in Norway and all being well, he will be ready to hit the ground running. We are delighted with this signing and I’m sure the fans will be too.”

Kwesi, who has been on loan with Norwegian club Viking FK since 30 March, had spells at Aldershot, Yeovil Town, Notts County and Cambridge United, during his time with Palace.

Appiah featured for Ghana in the 2015 African Cup of Nations where the Black Stars placed second.