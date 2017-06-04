Hearts of Oak secures lucrative sponsorship deal with FERO Mobile

Accra Hearts of Oak have secured a lucrative sponsorship deal with FERO Mobile Phones.

The Accra-based electronic company will be awarding their products to the club’s man of the match and player of the month winners.

The club in a statement said ” Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce FERO MOBILE PHONES as the club’s official Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month (POTM) sponsors.”

Displaying IMG-20170528-WA0030.jpg

“Electracom Limited, distributors of FERO MOBILE PHONES in Ghana, reached successful agreement with Hearts to sponsor the club’s MOTM and POTM awards for the second round of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

“As part of the deal, Hearts Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month winners will take home a sleek FERO MOBILE PHONE, a cash prize, and a polo shirt, after every single match and month.

The club have announced their second sponsorship of the month after a contract with GOIL was extended.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR