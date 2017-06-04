Hearts of Oak secures lucrative sponsorship deal with FERO Mobile

Accra Hearts of Oak have secured a lucrative sponsorship deal with FERO Mobile Phones.

The Accra-based electronic company will be awarding their products to the club’s man of the match and player of the month winners.

The club in a statement said ” Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce FERO MOBILE PHONES as the club’s official Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month (POTM) sponsors.”

“Electracom Limited, distributors of FERO MOBILE PHONES in Ghana, reached successful agreement with Hearts to sponsor the club’s MOTM and POTM awards for the second round of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

“As part of the deal, Hearts Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month winners will take home a sleek FERO MOBILE PHONE, a cash prize, and a polo shirt, after every single match and month.

The club have announced their second sponsorship of the month after a contract with GOIL was extended.