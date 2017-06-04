Ghana drops four places in FIFA Ranking

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Ghana has dropped four places in the latest FIFA Ranking for June as the Black Stars ranked 49th position globally and 9th in Africa.

The decision not to play any international friendly on the last FIFA free date two months ago has affected the team as the Black Stars slip further.

Ghana play their next competitive game against Ethiopia this month in their opening clash of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Africa’s leading nation is Egypt and they have dropped one position to 20 in the FIFA global football rankings published on 1 June, after placing 19 last month.

The Pharaohs, who were ranked in the global top ten in 2010 during their golden era after three successive Africa Cup of Nations wins (2006, 2008 and 2010), have changed places with Costa Rica in FIFA’s June ranking.

Egypt, who are currently out of action since they strolled to a 3-0 friendly win over Togo in March, will play their next competitive game against Tunisia this June in their opening Group J clash of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers. The group also includes Niger and Swaziland.

Egypt is still leading the continent in global rankings, ahead of Senegal (27), Cameroon (32), Nigeria (38) and Democratic Republic of the Congo (39).

Top 10 African teams:

20. Egypt (19)

27. Senegal (30)

32. Cameroon (33)

38. Nigeria (40)

39. DR Congo (41)

41. Tunisia (42)

41. Burkina Faso (35)

47. Ivory Coast (48)

49. Ghana (45)

53. Algeria (54)