Faure Gnassingbè is new ECOWAS chair

Togo President, Faure Gnassingbè has been announced as the new chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He takes over from Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to serve as the sub-regional body’s head for the next 12 months.

His election was announced on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the 51st Ordinary Session of the Heads of ECOWAS ongoing Monrovia, Liberia.

In attendance at the meeting was the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. who congratulated the incoming chairperson.

President Gnassingbe will officially assume the role at the end of the Summit.

