Betway Ghana launches talent search

Betway Ghana, has launched a talent search to discover the best of local talent. With Stephen Appiah as the search ambassador, many more Ghanaians are expected to participate.

Opportunities to discover rising talent always bring about excitement, both to organisers and beneficiaries. Betway Ghana, one of the country’s most popular sports betting platforms, has announced the launch of their very own talent search programme.

This brilliant initiative holds promise for many aspirational footballers across the country. The Betway Talent Search promises to give Ghanaians between the ages of 18 and 25 the chance to play in front of the top football scouts across the country, and the chance for them to be signed to a football club if they prove themselves.

Entrants must bring a copy of their ID or Passport to one of the scheduled registration venues across Ghana.

To add to the excitement, Ghana’s football legend Stephen Appiah will lead the seasoned team of football scouts which includes, Eben Sefah, Maxwell Konadu, David Accam and a few others. These scouts will be present during the try-outs and camping session.

Stephen is excited about the Betway Talent Search and has expressed his hope that a talent, even more skilled than he was, be discovered during the search. He said, “The Betway Talent Search gives me the opportunity to touch base with the many talents whose cheers, support and hope has shaped us. It is now time to inspire them and I look forward to seeing each and every champion that will step up to the challenge at the try-outs,” he added.

Footballers around the country are growing increasingly expectant and excited for the try-outs, particularly those in informal football clubs who have been training regularly for such a fine opportunity.

Marketing Manager for Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, said “the initiative was to inspire fresh, uncut Ghanaian football talent to pursue their dreams of becoming champions. The top sixteen (16) players would be camped, and this will give them an experience of what it means playing at top level football. They would get to understand grit, focus and perseverance both on and off the field.”

The registration for the Betway Talent Search will be on the following dates:

Takoradi

• Registration: 4th – 7th July 2017 at Spice FM

Koforidua

• Registration: 11th – Friday 14th July 2017 at Green FM

Kumasi

• Registration: 18th – 21st July 2017 at Luv FM & KessBen FM

Accra

• Registration: 25th – 28th July 2017 at Asempa FM & Citi FM

The first 500 entrants to apply for the initial round in each region will be accepted – so those looking to secure their spots should enter as soon as registrations open. Betway will contact the successful entrants, inviting them to the Betway Talent Search itself which will be held on the following days:

• Takoradi – Betway Talent Search: 8th July 2017

• Koforidua – Betway Talent Search: 15th July 2017

• Kumasi – Betway Talent Search: 22nd July 2017

• Accra – Betway Talent Search 29th July 2017

The Betway Talent Search sits alongside the Betway sponsorship of Ashanti Gold S.C as part of Betway’s commitment to driving interest and support in Ghanaian football.