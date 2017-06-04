Benjamin Acheampong joins Zamalek – MyJoyOnline.com

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong from Dakhleya has officially joined Zamalek 10 days after being announced as a player of Smouha .

The former Kotoko striker scorerd 10 goals in 29 games for Dakhleya after joining in the summer of 2016 from Jordanian side Aqaba.

He has been the subject of a row between Zamalek and Smouha, with the latter announcing his capture 10 days ago.

However, Zamalek have officially confirmed the signing of Acheampong from Dakhleya for an undisclosed fee.

Acheampong was part of the Kotoko squad that won the league in 2012 under Maxwell Konadu.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR