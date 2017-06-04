Benjamin Acheampong joins Zamalek – MyJoyOnline.com

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong from Dakhleya has officially joined Zamalek 10 days after being announced as a player of Smouha .

The former Kotoko striker scorerd 10 goals in 29 games for Dakhleya after joining in the summer of 2016 from Jordanian side Aqaba.

He has been the subject of a row between Zamalek and Smouha, with the latter announcing his capture 10 days ago.

However, Zamalek have officially confirmed the signing of Acheampong from Dakhleya for an undisclosed fee.

رسميًا: نادي الزمالك يتسلم الاستغناء الخاص باللاعب الغاني بنيامين أشيمبونج من نادي الداخلية. ⚽️🏹 pic.twitter.com/DVjrp1VwqD — Zamalek SC (@ZSCOfficial) June 2, 2017

Acheampong was part of the Kotoko squad that won the league in 2012 under Maxwell Konadu.