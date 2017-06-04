Andre Ayew rates debut West Ham season

Andre Ayew has rated his debut season at West Ham fairly satisfactory after he encountered an up and down campaign with the Hammers.

The offensive midfielder joined the Hammers on a three-year deal for a club record fee of £20.5 million after scoring 12 goals for Welsh side Swansea.

Unfortunately, he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut for Hammers on the opening day of the season and failed to really recapture his form on arrival.

The injury hampered his performance for Ghana at the AFCON where he was largely caught off the pace in some games.

The post AFCON era proved successful for Ayew who became integral to Slaven Billic’s plan scoring and assisting including a winner on the last day of the seaon.

Ayew lamented on the injury but was confident of a better second season.

“I had two seasons in one. I had a serious injury which took me out of the season for a very long time. And soon as I regained full fitness and played three-four games, I had to leave for the AFCON,” says Ayew.

“So, I will judge my season after the AFCON, which I think it was not bad but I know I could have done better after scoring six goals from eleven games and three assists.”

“Globally, I think it’s not bad but I expected a lot from myself likewise Ghanaians and West Ham fans.”

Ayew will feature for Ghana in an AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.