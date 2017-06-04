Andre Ayew delighted with Black Stars debutants

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Vice-captain Andre Ayew is delighted with the new faces in the Black Stars camp after the team came through their initial training at the Accra Sports Stadium.

8 debutants trained under the orders of returning coach Kwesi Appiah keen to make an impression and cement a place in the squad.

Seven of these eight were locally based players with Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong the only foreigner.

Despite their different backgrounds, all the players attracted the fancy of Dede Ayew with the West Ham offensive midfielder delighted with the talents on display.

“To be honest there are some I know and some I don’t know but from the training session you can tell that they have a lot of quality,” he said.

“We know training is very different from actual play but to be honest they were up to the task at training and I congratulate all of them to be here for the first time.

He further urged the players to utilize the opportunity given to them.

“It is not easy to make the Black Stars team so they should seize this opportunity and use it as best as they can”

Ghana play against Ethiopia on June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.