Akufo-Addo dismissal of workers political discrimination – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, says it is politically wrong and discriminatory for government to dismiss some workers in public institutions on suspicion that they belong to another party.

He said such acts do not only affect the image of the country in the eyes of the international community but also create disaffection for the government.

At the 38th anniversary of the June 4 Revolution in the Upper West Regional town of Wa Sunday, the Tamale Central MP cautioned government to halt further plans to lay-off workers.

“We demand an end from the incumbent administration to the continuous harassment and dismissal of genuine Ghanaians who are serving their country,” he said at the celebration of the June 4 uprising marking a military take-over of power by former President Jerry John Rawlings in 1979.

More than 830 public sector workers have been sacked since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over the reign of power from former President John Mahama on January 7, 2017

At least some 65 police recruits were kicked out while undergoing training to join the Service as well as the dismissal of some 590 recruits of the other security personnel.

Also, some 205 employees of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and 110 middle-level staff of COCOBOD have been asked to go home by the government.

On May 19, some 100 workers of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) employed between September and December 2016 were summarily dismissed.

The Minority leader Mr Iddrisu said many of the people who have been laid off were perceived sympathiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“There is still discrimination in this country [because]…if you go to public and civil government entities, you will hear these are NPP men, those are NDC men [and the latter group will be asked to go home],” he said.

The Minority leader charged the Akufo-Addo led government to bring an end to the rampant cases of dismissal.

“The fact that you have inherited a political system that you yourself admit has the co-existence of NDC/NPP means it existed before you got there. If you cannot do anything about it, maintain the status quo,” he said.

The government has explained, the sacking was because their employment late December 2016 after the government lost the elections, was fraudulently done and therefore invalid.

Deputy NPP General Secretary has said “fraud vitiates everything”