16 Black Stars players take part in Kwesi Appiah’s first training

Head coach Kwesi Appiah supervised his first training with the Black Stars since his return with 16 players present at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team have started preparations for the triple-header in June against Ethiopia – 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – as well as friendlies against U.S.A and Mexico.

All seven home-based players took part in the training session.

General captain Asamoah Gyan was absent, but assistant Andre Ayew, who arrived in the country on Monday, and younger brother Jordan Ayew were present.

Manchester City forward Yaw Yeboah whose club future is still up in the air also thrilled the fans with his dazzling runs – debutant Thomas Agyepong, Afriyie Acquah and Belgium-based Frank Acheampong were also present,

For the technical team, only second assistant coach Maxwell Konadu missed training. Konadu is preparing the Local Black Stars team for a friendly match against Egypt this weekend.

First assistant Ibrahim Tanko, Technical Coordinator Stephen Appiah and goalkeeper’s trainer Richard Kingston offered Kwesi Appiah a helping hand.

Kwesi Appiah looked calm and much focused on what was his first training session.

Below are the full list of players who reported for today’s training:

Felix Annan, Joseph Addo, Richard Ofori, Yaw Yeboah, Majeed Waris, Daniel Amartey, Samuel Sarfo, Daniel Darkwah, Winful Cobbinah, Nicholas Opoku, Andre Ayew, Afriyie Acquah, Frank Acheampong, Jordan Ayew, Rashid Sumaila and Thomas Agyepong.