1,000 injured in Turin stampede – Italian police

About 1,000 people were injured in the Italian city of Turin after a firecracker provoked a stampede on Saturday night, police say.

Thousands of football fans were watching a live relay of Juventus’ Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff when a bang was heard and rumours of an explosion spread.

At least two people, including a seven-year-old child, were seriously hurt.

Real defeated Juventus 4-1 to win the Champions League for the 12th time.

With 10 minutes of the second half remaining, crowds rushed away from the centre of Piazza San Carlo, crushing people against barriers.

Bags and shoes were left scattered on the ground as people ran screaming out of the square.

A seven-year-old boy is reported to be in critical condition in hospital with head and chest injuries.

Some of the injuries occurred when a barrier around the entrance to an underground car park gave way.

For some Juventus fans, the incident brought back traumatic memories of the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster, where 39 people, most of them Italians fans, were killed when a wall collapsed on them before the European Cup final against Liverpool.

–

Source: BBC