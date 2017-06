A fire has erupted at Wimbledon’s famous tennis courts in London.

London Fire Brigade said up to 20 firefighters were called out after an area of shrubbery caught alight at the All England Tennis Club at 12:33 BST.

It comes just weeks before the grand slam tournament is due to take place at the venue in SW19.

The fire, which was close to Gate 1 – near Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court – has since been extinguished. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.