Why lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu was suspended for 6 years

According to the council, Mr Sosu was convicted on two different charges with four counts, to which he pleaded guilty to all of them.

The General Legal Council has explained why it suspended lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu for a total of six years, [three each] for two different charges.

They are the charging of GH¢50,000.00 which was deemed excessive and an over- estimation of the services rendered to a client, Francis Agyare, when he represented to him that he was offering pro bono legal services, and also failing to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council on June 9, 2016.

The other charge is taking to Facebook with pictures of the parties in a case and making comments on the case to the public with the primary motive of personal advertisement and touting.

He was subsequently sentenced to a period of three (3) years suspension on each of the charges, commencing June 2, 2017 and ending on June 1, 2020.

A statement issued by the GLC announcing the suspension said after the suspension, Mr Sosu is to be mentored by a senior lawyer for a period of one year commencing June 2, 2020 and ending on June 1, 2021.

The senior to mentor him shall lodge periodic reports on him to the General Legal Council’s Disciplinary Committee at the end of every month during the mentorship period.

The statement said both sentences run concurrently and that during the period of suspension, he shall not hold himself out as a Legal Practitioner or attend Chambers, or render, or purport to render any professional legal service to any person whomsoever, wheresoever.

Meanwhile, Mr Sosu has reportedly told Accra based radio station, Citi FM that he will appeal the suspension.

Below is a copy of the announcement by the General Legal Council

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE GENERAL LEGAL COUNCIL SUSPENSION OF LAWYER FRANCIS XAVIER SOSU LEGAL PRACTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu is hereby suspended from legal practice for a period of period of three (3) years commencing 2nd day of June, 2017 and ending on 1st day of June, 2020.

There were two cases against him, to wit:

Complaint of Francis Agyare against Francis Xavier Sosu

Lawyer Sosu was formally charged under Rule 9 (9) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 L.I. 613 that he; having assisted Mr. Francis Agyare, in Human Rights litigation in Accra, charged him GH¢50,000.00 which was excessive and an over- estimation of the services rendered to him, when he represented to him that he was offering pro bono legal services.

He was also charged under Section 19(5) of the Legal Profession Act that he, having been duly notified, failed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council on 9th June, 2016.

Lawyer Sosu was convicted on his own plea of guilty on both counts.

2. Conduct of Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu

The Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council formally charged Lawyer Sosu under Rule 2(4) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules. 1969 L.I. 613 that he; while acting as Counsel for Torgbui Afede XIV, in a matter between Torgbui Afede XIV and the Chief of Defence Staff, Minister of Interior, Attorney General and another took to Facebook with pictures of the parties and made comments on the case to the public with his firm’s name, address and telephone numbers attached, with the primary motive of personal advertisement and touting.

He was further charged under Rule 2 (4) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 L.I. 613 that he; while acting as Counsel for Patrick Reynolds Yeboah, in a matter between Patrick Reynolds Yeboah and M.DEX Company Limited Accra, Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Accra, Ghana Standard Authority Accra, National Road Safety Commission, Accra, took to Facebook posting the Writ of Summons in the said case and made comments to the public with his firm’s name, address and telephone numbers attached, with the primary motive of personal advertisement and touting.

Lawyer Sosu was convicted on his own plea of guilty on both counts and was sentenced to a period of three (3) years suspension commencing 2 day of June, 2017 and ending on 1st day of June, 2020.

He is to be mentored by a senior for a period of one year commencing 2nd June, 2020 and ending on 1st June, 2021.

The senior to mentor him shall lodge periodic reports on him to the General Legal Council’s Disciplinary Committee at the end of every month during the mentorship period.

Both sentences run concurrently. During the period of suspension, he shall not hold himself out as a Legal Practitioner or attend Chambers, or render, or purport to render any professional legal service to any person whomsoever, wheresoever.

