Wakaso unhappy with Black Stars snub

Mubarak Wakaso has revealed his disappointment following head coach Kwesi Appiah’s decision not to include him in the Black Stars squad for the triple-header in June.

Wakaso has accused the national team trainer for handing call-ups to bench warmers when he had been consistent.

Kwesi Appiah, last week, shocked the country as he released a 30-man squad for 2019 Africa cup of Nations qualifier clash with Ethiopia as well as friendlies against U.S.A and Mexico.

His first squad in his second stint was dominated by 10 debutants, seven local players and return of old names such as Jerry Akaminko and Rashid Sumaila. However, some regular names were conspicuously missing.

Christian Atsu, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Razak Brimah and Mubarak Wakaso were all dropped by Kwesi Appiah for what Black Stars management committee chairman George Afriyie explains as an opportunity for the new trainer to assess new players.

But Wakaso thinks his consistency at club level should have been taken into consideration first.

”He has invited some players who are warming the bench in their team, but I have been enjoying consistent football at my club, yet I couldn’t get a call-up into the team,” Wakaso told Silver FM in Kumasi.

”I understand he has called some players on why they were not invited into the team, but I haven’t received any phone call from Kwesi Appiah.

”When I saw the list I wasn’t worried, because everybody has his own destiny. After all it was Kwesi Appiah who gave me my debut Black Stars call.”

Wakaso made 11 appearances and scored one goal in the Spanish La Liga for relegated Granada this season.

The 30 players invited are expected to start a non-residential camping on Tuesday to start adequate preparation for the three games.