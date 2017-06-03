VIDEO: The second coming of Kwesi Appiah

Christians believe in the Holy Bible, and in the New Testament, we are taught about the birth, growth, death, the resurrection and the ascension of Jesus Christ.

Also, there is a part that talks about the second coming of Jesus Christ, When that is going to happen we cannot but it will certainly happen one day.

In real life and in our football or sports world for that matter, second comings always happen and we see how it pounds out- some have been successful with others also struggling.

In this regard, we look at the second coming of Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah,

Joy Sports Benedict Owusu looks at what triggered Kwasi Appiah’s exit, his comeback and what Ghanaians must anticipate.