Video: Shatta Wale gives shout out to Multimedia’s DJ Wobete in new song

He is that DJ who never utters a word but surely knows his job. Behind the turntable, he is simply untouchable – his name is DJ Wobete.

One of Ghana’s brightest DJs, he controls the music on Ghana’s biggest morning show, the Super Morning Show on Joy FM from Monday to Friday.

He also plays on Saturdays from 2pm to 6pm filling the slot of Rhythmz A-Z on Joy FM while the show prepares to bounce back in style.

But DJ Wobete carved a niche for himself as a trusted DJ on Adom FM’s Kasahari Level on Adom FM hosted by rapper Pope Skinny on Saturdays.

Blessed with so much talent and known for his unparalleled quality behind the turntable, it therefore does not come as a surprise when Shatta Wale acknowledged him in his new song, ‘Forgetti’.

The new song features Joint 77, Addi Self, Pope Skinny, Captan and Natty Lee.

Watch the video for yourself: