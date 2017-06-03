U-17 AFCON final: Black Starlets vow to clinch trophy

The Black Starlets skipper Eric Ayiah believes they have the credentials to win the 2017 African Junior Championship on Sunday against Mali.

The Charity Stars player claims the Black Starlets have played the best football at the tournament and fully deserve the title.

Ghana last won the CAF U17 Nations Cup 18 years ago and the current crop of players are determined to make it trophy number 3 in Libreville.

”My team, Black Starlets of Ghana will win on Sunday,” Ayiah said

”We have played very well; and I think we have played the best football in the tournament, so we are sure of winning on Sunday.

”We’ve had a wonderful time playing football and bonded as a group; the support we have had has been amazing.”

Ayiah is joint top scorer at the tournament with four goals alongside of Djibril Toure of Guinea.