SWAG Awards: Anthony Baffoe wins Sports Personality of the Year

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe was named Sports Personality of the Year on Saturday by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana at their 42nd Awards Night.

The General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana was awarded for his role in international football administration and his contribution to the development of football in Ghana, particularly at the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

He beat boxer Emmanuel Tagoe who won the International Boxing Organization (WBO) lightweight title to become Ghana’s only world titleholder.

In other awards, TP Mazembe star Solomon Asante claimed Footballer of the Year award for the vital role he played in the Congolese side CAF Confederation cup triumph

Most Promising Star of the Year went to Sandra Owusu Ansah but she missed out on the Female Footballer of Year to Priscilla Adubea.

Ghana Premier League Player of the Year was given to Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori beating Latif Blessing (last season’s PLB MVP and topscorer) and Kwesi Donsu of Medeama.

MOST PROMISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Black Maidens/Black Princesses)

FEMALE CLUB OF THE YEAR

Ampem Darkoa Ladies – For winning the National Women’s League for the first time.

MALE CLUB OF THE YEAR

Wa All Stars for winning the Ghana Premier League for the first time.

DEDICATION AND VALOUR

Godwin Attram – For dedication to Accra Great Olympics where he played a key role in the club’s return to the Ghana Premier League in a dual role of Player/Coach of the club during their successful stint in the Division One League.

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Richard Ofori