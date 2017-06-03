SCOREBOARD: Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 16

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Great Olympics 1-0 Chelsea

Cofie Bekoe

Dwarfs 3-1 Elmina Sharks

Tema Youth FC 0-1 Asante Kotoko SC

Baba Mahama

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Liberty Professionals

Vincent Atinga (pen)- Benjamin Eshun

Medeama SC 5-1 Bolga All Stars

Bernard Ofori Danso 3X, Latif Salifu, Meshack Odoom- Mohammed Naeem

Wa All Stars 1-1 Ashanti Gold SC

David Abagna Sandan -Shafiu Mumuni

Aduana Stars 3-0 Bechem United

Sam Adams, Nathaniel Asamoah x2

Inter Allies FC 1-0 WAFA SC

Martin Antwi

8 MATCHES

18 Goals

5 home wins

2 draws

1 away win

Asante Kotoko have ended their 8 game winless run which stretched from March 15.

Asante Kotoko are the only team to win on the road this matchday.

Steve Pollack wins his first league game in charge of Asante Kotoko

WAFA have lost two straight away goals.

Aduana and WAFA are joint highest scorers in the league.

Ashantigold pick up only their second point on the road in the league.