SCOREBOARD: Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 16

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh
Great Olympics 1-0 Chelsea
Cofie Bekoe
Dwarfs 3-1 Elmina Sharks
Tema Youth FC 0-1 Asante Kotoko SC
Baba Mahama
Hearts of Oak 1-1 Liberty Professionals
Vincent Atinga (pen)- Benjamin Eshun
Medeama SC 5-1 Bolga All Stars
Bernard Ofori Danso 3X, Latif Salifu, Meshack Odoom- Mohammed Naeem
Wa All Stars 1-1 Ashanti Gold SC
David Abagna Sandan -Shafiu Mumuni
Aduana Stars 3-0 Bechem United
Sam Adams, Nathaniel Asamoah x2
Inter Allies FC 1-0 WAFA SC
Martin Antwi
8 MATCHES
18 Goals
5 home wins
2 draws
1 away win
Asante Kotoko have ended their 8 game winless run which stretched from March 15.
Asante Kotoko are the only team to win on the road this matchday.
Steve Pollack wins his first league game in charge of Asante Kotoko
WAFA have lost two straight away goals.
Aduana and WAFA are joint highest scorers in the league.
Ashantigold pick up only their second point on the road in the league.