Sapholda named headline sponsors of Accra Hockey League

The deal announced on Saturday at the national hockey stadium will see Ghana’s flagship hockey competition, the Greater Accra Hockey League re-named the Sapholda Hockey League.

Sapholda Ventures Limited, a freight forwarding company based in Tema have been unveiled as the headline sponsors of the Greater Accra Hockey League.

The one-year renewable sponsorship contract will see Sapholda Ventures Limited part with GH₵ 20,000 in exchange for naming rights as well as pitch-side branding for the hockey competition.

The Treasurer of the Greater Accra Hockey Association Mr Derrick Tamakloe speaking at a press briefing said the sponsorship will be used to fund trophies as well as cash prizes for the three divisions of the Sapholda Hockey League.

He also expressed gratitude to Sapholda Ventures Limited for coming to the aid of the Greater Accra Hockey League which has been without a sponsor since their previous sponsorship contract ended last year.

In an address, the Sales and Commercial Manager of Sapholda Ventures Limited, Mr Ebo Acquaye said the sponsorship of the GAHL was an expression of his outfit’s commitment to the development of Ghanaian hockey.

He also urged other corporate bodies to come to the aid of the various clubs in the Greater Accra Hockey League.



