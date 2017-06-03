Ronaldo accused of Tax evasion by Spanish Authorities

Cristiano Ronaldo could face charges of tax evasion after allegations from the Spanish tax agency that he defrauded the authorities of €15 million between 2011 and 2014.

According to Adriana Garcia of ESPN FC, Spanish prosecutors are considering whether to charge the Real Madrid superstar and have until the end of June to proceed.

Garcia added tax officials believe “the Portuguese may have committed wrongdoing” after they carried out an investigation, while the tax office has asked for a minimum five-year jail term for Ronaldo.

Back in December, leaked documents appeared to reveal that Ronaldo, 32, and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho avoided paying tax on huge payments by moving their money to the British Virgin Islands, per BBC News.

A 21-month jail term handed to Ronaldo’s Barcelona rival Lionel Messi for tax fraud was recently upheld by Spain’s Supreme Court, per BBC News.