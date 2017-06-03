Roma part company with head coach after 16 months

Roma have parted company with head coach Luciano Spalletti after finishing second in Serie A this season.

The announcement came after Roma beat Genoa 3-2 on Sunday as Diego Perotti’s last-minute winner secured automatic qualification for the Champions League.

Spalletti joined Roma for a second spell in January 2016.

“We would like to thank Spalletti for his hard work and his significant contribution since his return,” said Roma President Jim Pallotta.

“Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma’s history. We wish Luciano all the best for the future.

“This club is on a constant path of growth and that will continue with the appointment of a new coach who shares our values and philosophy and who will continue to help us take AS Roma forward.”

Spalletti, 58, coached Roma from 2005 to 2009, twice winning the Coppa Italia, before he resigned and joined Russian club Zenit St Petersburg.

The Italian, whose contract ran out at the end of this season, has faced regular criticism over Roma legend Francesco Totti’s playing time.

Totti, 40, retired on Sunday after 25 years at the club, coming on in the 54th minute in the win over Genoa to a standing ovation.