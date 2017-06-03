Right To Dream Academy produces five graduates for Black Stars

Right to Dream Academy are celebrating call-ups to five graduates in Ghana’s squad for next month’s triple header.

Mohammed Abu, Thomas Agyapong, Godsway Donsah, Yaw Yeboah and Abdul Majeed Waris have been named in a 30-man squad released on Thursday.

This is the highest contingent from the renowned academy to be invited into the Black Stars.

Abu, a midfielder, plays for MLS side Columbus Crew and he is making a return to the national team since playing at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Donyoh, another midfielder, plies his trade with Danish side Nordsjaelland.

On-loan FC Twente attacking midfielder Yeboah, who was named 2015 Africa U20 Championship MVP, has been recalled.

Agyapong plays for NAC Breda in the Dutch second-tier side but owned by Manchester City.

Waris is a striker with FC Lorient.