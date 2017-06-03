Razak Brimah yet to pay fine for Facebook rant

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Spain-based goalkeeper Razak Brimah has not paid the fine of $2,500 fine handed him for breaking Black Stars Code of Conduct, five months after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, it has been claimed in the local media.

The 29-year-old, who featured just three times for Cordoba this season, has been yanked off the country’s squad ahead of the triple-header next month.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has left out the error-prone shot-stopper in his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 as well as the international friendly games against Mexico and July on June 28 and July 1.

Media reports have claimed the keeper is yet to pay the fine for launching a shocking attack on critics.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), fined Brimah after insulting Ghanaians who have criticized his performance via a video he posted on Facebook which was considered disrespectful.