Police grab woman thought to have set Captain Mahama’s body ablaze

On social media, majority have concluded that the said woman was the one who set the body ablaze, but others have argued that, from a careful look at the video, she was using a phone to get close up photos.

A female suspect, said to be the woman, who was seen taking close up photos of the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama’s body, in the video evidence widely shared on social media has been arrested by the police in Kumasi.

Some experts in criminology have argued that, all the people around the scene of the incident, deemed to have urged the mob on are equally liable including whether or not, the said suspect only took a photo or set the body ablaze.

Graphic Online’s Donald Ato Dapatem reported from Kumasi on Saturday morning that, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah has confirmed to him that a female suspect has been picked up.

DCOP Yeboah said the police have arrested “a couple of women” one of them they suspect to be the said female suspect in the video.

The police commander told Graphic Online’s correspondent that investigations were still ongoing to fish out the said suspect out of the number of women they have in their custody.

