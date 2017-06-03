PLB names NASCO player, coach of the month nominees for May

The Premier League Board has a released a six-man nominations for the NASCO player and coach of the Month of the Ghana Premier League for the month of May.

For the NASCO Player of the Month, Liberty Professionals’ Samuel Sarfo, Aduana Stars’ Sam Adams and Bernard Ofori of Medeama have been nominated.

For the NASCO Coach of the Month category, Accra Great Olympics’ remarkable, unbeaten run in May sees their new coach Tom Strand being nominated for the award alongside Yusif Abubakar of Aduana Stars, who makes the list for the second successive month after guiding Aduana back to the top of the league table in May.

The other nominee for the Coach of the Month, is Medeama’s Augustine Evans Addotey, who led Medeama to an impressive run of three wins in three matches in May.

The winners will be announced before this weekend’s round of Premier League matches.