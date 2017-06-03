PHOTOS: Black Starlets given rousing welcome

The Black Starlets arrived in Ghana at a quarter past midday after placing second at the U-17 African Championship in Gabon.
A high powered FA delegation as well members from various supporters union were at the Kotoka International Airport to give the youngsters a rousing welcome.
The team lost narrowly to Mali and prevented Ghana from clinching their third title at the junior level
Watch pictures of their arrival.
The fans are expectant. Drumming and dancing ongoing in anticipation of the arrival.. #joysports pic.twitter.com/lfeMoXW1Eq
— #JoySports 99.7FM (@JoySportsGH) May 30, 2017