PHOTOS: Black Starlets given rousing welcome

Black Starlets given rousing welcome

 The Black Starlets arrived in Ghana at a quarter past midday after placing second at the U-17 African Championship in Gabon.

A high powered FA delegation as well members from various supporters union were at the Kotoka International Airport to give the youngsters a rousing welcome.

The team lost narrowly to Mali and prevented Ghana from clinching their third title at the junior level

