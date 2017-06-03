Madrid clinch UEFA Champions League with 4-1 Juve thrashing

Asamoah was on track for a third trophy after wrapping up the Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia Cup titles but Madrid put paid to his dreams with an impressive display as he was left on the bench for the entire duration of the game.

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was unable to complete a treble of trophies on Saturday night as his Juventus side were thrashed 4-1 by Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for the holders Madrid who were crowned champions of Europe for a record 12th time after outclassing 10-man Juventus.

Ronaldo put Real ahead with a first-time finish from 16 yards before Mario Mandzukic equalised from just inside the area with a sensational overhead kick beyond Keylor Navas.

Real took control after the interval, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s deflected shot restoring the lead before Ronaldo sealed victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side after poking home from close range following Luka Modric’s cross.

Juventus played the last six minutes with 10 men after substitute Juan Cuadrado was booked twice inside 18 minutes, before substitute Marco Asensio hit the fourth after Marcelo’s fine pass.

Zidane has now won back-to-back Champions Leagues – as well as this season’s La Liga title – since he took charge of Real in January 2016.

Italian champions Juventus have lost five Champions League finals since they last won the competition in 1996.

Real forward Gareth Bale came on as a 77th-minute substitute in his home city after recovering from a calf injury.



