Kwesi Appiah’s Black Stars squad explained

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie says coach Kwasi Appiah’s decision to drop regular names in the Black Stars is not misplaced.

Eleven of the players that coach Avram Grant took to the Nations Cup are missing in the team.

The notable absentees are goalkeeper Razak Brimah, Mubarak Wakaso, Agyemang Badu and Christian Atsu. There have been reports that the players might have fallen out with the coach but Afriyie insists it is an opportunity to assess new players

“The explanation he gave was very simple, according to him the players that are not in the squad are players he know very well and that this is an opportunity to try new players,” said George Afriyie told Joy Sports.

“So we asked the same question you are asking but the point is that he wants to give an opportunity to other players as well.”

The team is expected to assemble in Accra on next Monday to begin preparations for next month’s assignments.